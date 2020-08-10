Join the Saucy State of Mind, Become an Investor!

Did you know Saucy Brew Works has started their first equity crowdfunding campaign with StartEngine with tons of awesome perks for their community of investors?
They’d like to offer you a chance to become a partial owner and join their team.
As you may know Saucy Brew Works has been working tirelessly on a major expansion phase, recently opening a taproom in Pinecrest. Two new brewpubs will be open soon in Columbus and Detroit, prior to a colossal brewery and beer garden in Independence right across from Topgolf.
The StartEngine campaign page provides a more detailed rundown of Saucy’s mission, business plans going forward and how to become a part of the future.