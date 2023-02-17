(WJW) — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Depeche Mode are coming to Cleveland.

Fox 8 and Live Nation want to put you in the front row for their highly-anticipated concert coming to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, Nov. 10.

Tune in to Fox 8 News at 5 p.m. Feb. 20-24 for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

On Friday, we’ll select a grand prize winner from among the daily winners, who will receive the front row seats and a VIP tour of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which includes Depeche Mode artifacts.

Tickets to the concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 24, but you can get your hands on them first by tuning in to Fox 8 News at 5 p.m. Feb. 20-24.