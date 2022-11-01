Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers’ Franchisee, DJ Hospitality Group, is partnering up with Folds of Honor to give back to our first responders and military heroes!

Throughout the month of November we invite you to post your hero on the Freddy’s Hero Wall to honor their service and sacrifice. You will receive an email back to redeem a free custard at Freddy’s in Strongsville or Streetsboro.

Also, during the month of November, Freddy’s guests can round up their total to support Folds of Honor!

Folds of Honor provides scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled military or first responders. This ensures that families who have sacrificed so much for our country and communities receive the education and opportunities they deserve.

Share the hero in your life by filling out the information below or by clicking here!