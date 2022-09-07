The 8th Annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon will take place on Fox 8 on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 6:00 am to 7:30 pm. This event will bring together the community and inspire viewers to help the thousands of animals that will come through the Cleveland APL’s doors this year.

There are so many ways you can make a difference, whether that is being a financial supporter, becoming a volunteer, or adopting a friendly pet. If you’d like to donate now and help support the Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL) you can do so by clicking on the link here!