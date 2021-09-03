Heineken presents the Green for Green sweepstakes

Now through the end of November 2021, Heineken is giving you the chance to win some green (a.k.a. cash)! Heineken is giving away $500 in green AND a Heineken swag bag full of great green merch.

To participate, just visit any of the locations listed below, find the Heineken Green for Green sign, scan the QR code, and enter from your mobile device. Each time you stop by a new location and scan you get another chance to win. So the more stops you make, and the more scans you take, the more likely you are to WIN!

Participating Locations (organized by city / location):

Bay Village
Bay Food Mart27340 W. Oviatt RoadBay Village
Bedford
Shop N Go25480 Aurora RoadBedford
Berea
Hirsh Marathon455 W Bagley RdBerea
Tony K’s841 W Bagley RdBerea
Broadview Heights
M&J Beverage7890 BroadviewBroadview Heights
Boneyard101 E. Royalton RdBroadview Heights
Cleveland
Biddulph Beverage6980 BiddulphCleveland
Browns Beverage5806 Storer AveCleveland
Califorina Market7914 St. ClairCleveland
CFM14302 PuritasCleveland
Charlies Beverage15803 Lorain RoadCleveland
Cleveland Deli14939 PuritasCleveland
Coast Guard13920 West ParkwayCleveland
Convenient Food Mart4828 State RoadCleveland
Convenient Food Mart9105 Denison AveCleveland
Convenient Food Mart3794 E. 71stCleveland
Daves Supermarket1929 E. 61stCleveland
Deli7310 FranklinCleveland
E-Z Shopp4163 Rocky River Cleveland
Family Dollar3407 PayneCleveland
Fulton Beverage3335 Fulton RoadCleveland
Fulton Food Mart3510 Fulton RoadCleveland
Gasway #24702 MemphisCleveland
Honey Do Club12523 St. ClairCleveland
Marathon7310 BroadwayCleveland
Mega Convenient9815 Madison AveCleveland
Miles Supermarket4127 E. 131stCleveland
MLK3750 MLK DrCleveland
Mr C’s12611 Shaw AveCleveland
Mr. C II5816 Superior Cleveland
Param Café5780 Ridge RdCleveland
Parkview1261  W. 58thCleveland
Ridge and Memphis Shell7210 MemphisCleveland
Sav Way4926 Denison AveCleveland
Simons11501 BuckeyeCleveland
Speedy Gas13601 Lorain RoadCleveland
State Road Beverage4810 State RoadCleveland
Sun Valley Beverage2700 W. 25thCleveland
The Club House4591 Turney RoadCleveland
Union Liquor12408 Union Cleveland
Warren Village Beverage3330 Warren RoadCleveland
West Park Station17015 Lorain RoadCleveland
Chargin wine and beverage16814 Chagrin BlvdCleveland 
Cleveland Heights
Bookers Lounge13179 Cedar RdCleveland Heights
Heights Grill2206 Lee RdCleveland Heights
Kenisington Pub2260 Lee RdCleveland Heights
East Cleveland
Noble Food Deal2230 Noble RdEast Cleveland
Euclid
Euclid Mini Mart355 E. 200thEuclid
Euclid Paninis937 E. 222ndEuclid
Paddy Pour Haus922 E. 222ndEuclid
Paradise830 Babbit RdEuclid
Stevensons Bar800 E. 200thEuclid
Triple Deuce783 E. 222ndEuclid
Fairview Park
Convenient Food Mart21996 Lorain RoadFairview Park
Minnotis Fairview20550 Lorain RoadFairview Park
Garfield Heights
ASP Sunoco5326 Turney RoadGarfield Heights
Canal Towpath5143 Turney RoadGarfield Heights
Mad Mikes5045 Turney RoadGarfield Heights
Lakewood
Corkys Place13302 Detriot AveLakewood
Lakewood Village Tavern13437 Madison AveLakewood
Sapells13134 W. 117th Lakewood
Side Tracks Tavern13429 Lakewood HeightsLakewood
Simones18414 DetroitLakewood
Lyndhurst
BP Corner Market5615 MayfieldLyndhurst
Fox’s Sports Bar5345 MayfieldLyndhurst
Produce place5564 MayfieldLyndhurst
Maple Heights
Maple Grove Tavern14832 Pease RoadMaple Heights
Mayfield Heights
Golden Gate Beverage6105 Mayfield Mayfield Heights
Mayland Beverage5740 MayfieldMayfield Heights
Middleburgh Heights
Teamz6611 Eastland RdMiddleburg Heights
North Royalton
Circle A8021 W.130thNorth Royalton
Mr. Diviots13393 York RdNorth Royalton
Nikos12766 Royalton RdNorth Royalton
Royal Park Fine Wine12770 Royalton rdNorth Royalton
North Olmsted
Zip Thru Beverage30781 Lorain RoadNorth Olmsted
North Randall
Mookies21700 Miles RdNorth Randall
Olmsted Falls
Convenient Food Mart26918 Cook RoadOlmsted Falls
Parma
Quick Stop5566 State Rd.Parma
S&K Beverage6162 Broadview Rd.Parma
Rocky River
Minottis Rocky River19831 Detroit RoadRocky River
SDM Food Mart19367 Hilliard BlvdRocky River
Solon
Annex36200 Pettibone RdSolon
D&M33630 Aurora Rd Solon
Mobil Gas33200 Aurora RdSolon
Strongsville
Mulligans Strongsville20880 Royalton RdStrongsville
Whitney Beverage9080 Pearl RdStrongsville
University Heights
Big B’s Beverage2000 Warrensville CtrUniversity Heights
Green Road Liquor2181 South Green RdUniversity Heights
Warrensville Heights
Convenient Food Mart4021 Warrensville CTR RdWarrensville Heights
Convenient Food Mart21925 EmeryWarrensville Heights
Shop Express3965 Warrensville CTR RdWarrensville Heights
Westlake
I Mart30812 Detriot RoadWestlake

