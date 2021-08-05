Great Northern Mall Back-to-School Scavenger Hunt

Ready to win a $500 back to school shopping spree? Play the Great Northern Mall Back-to-School Scavenger Hunt through the month of August! Two (2) lucky winners will each receive a $500 shopping spree just in time for back to school.

How to Play:

  • Visit Great Northern Mall during August 2021
  • Stop by these 6 participating stores:
    • Aeropostale
    • Box Lunch
    • Finish Line
    • Forever 21
    • Rue21
    • No Basis
  • Scan the QR code at the store to reveal a Secret Letter
  • Use all 6 Secret Letters to spell a back to school codeword
  • Click here and enter the back to school codeword where is says “Codeword” for a chance to win a $500 Shopping Spree at Dillard’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods!

