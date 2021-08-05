Ready to win a $500 back to school shopping spree? Play the Great Northern Mall Back-to-School Scavenger Hunt through the month of August! Two (2) lucky winners will each receive a $500 shopping spree just in time for back to school.
How to Play:
- Visit Great Northern Mall during August 2021
- Stop by these 6 participating stores:
- Aeropostale
- Box Lunch
- Finish Line
- Forever 21
- Rue21
- No Basis
- Scan the QR code at the store to reveal a Secret Letter
- Use all 6 Secret Letters to spell a back to school codeword
- Click here and enter the back to school codeword where is says “Codeword” for a chance to win a $500 Shopping Spree at Dillard’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods!