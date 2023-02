FOX 8 and New Day Cleveland have teamed up with the best restaurants in Northeast Ohio to give you a great dining deal! Check out our hand-picked restaurants on New Day Cleveland during New Day Deals…and then log onto fox8.com/newdaydeals to get your $50 gift card for just $25! Supplies are limited so make sure you act fast when they go live before they sell out!!!

Deal for 2/15/2023:

Deal for 2/16/2023: