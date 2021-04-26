Time for the FOX 8 Anchor Draft!

All this month, you have the chance to win cash from one of the FOX 8 Anchors on our Draft Board.

When we announce the Anchor Draft pick of the day, be the 8th caller to win! The Anchor Draft pick of the day will open the Commissioner’s Envelope LIVE…and inside will be a CASH prize for the winner ranging in value from $100 all the way up to $5,000!!!

Good luck and we’ll see you each day starting April 29th – May 26th! Read the Official Rules here.

Dates and times to tune-in for the FOX 8 Anchor Draft:

Thurs 4/29 from 7AM – 8AM

Fri 4/30 from 5PM – 6PM

Mon 5/3 from 7PM – 7:30PM

Tue 5/4 from 8AM – 9AM

Weds 5/5 from 4PM – 5PM

Thurs 5/6 from 10PM – 11PM

Fri 5/7 from 6AM – 7AM

Mon 5/10 from 6PM – 7PM

Tue 5/11 from 9AM – 10AM

Weds 5/12 from 4PM – 5PM

Thurs 5/13 from 10PM – 11PM

Fri 5/14 from 8AM – 9AM

Mon 5/17 from 6PM – 7PM

Tues 5/18 from 9AM – 10AM

Weds 5/19 from 6AM – 7AM

Thurs 5/20 from 12PM – 1PM

Fri 5/21 from 7PM – 7:30PM

Mon 5/24 from 12PM – 1PM

Tue 5/25 from 7AM – 8AM

Wed 5/26 from 5PM – 6PM