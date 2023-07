FinFest: A Celebration of Sharks, Now – August 6th, 2023

Greater Cleveland Aquarium is putting the spotlight on sharks to build a broader appreciation for the diversity, importance and plight of these FINcredible animals. Join us for shark-themed trivia, activities, feeds and more. Programming is included with general Aquarium admission ($0 – 19.95).

Sport shark gear! Show your shark shirt, shorts, socks, tie or hat in the Gift Shop and you can enter to win a $125 gift certificate.