The USFL season is coming to a close with the exciting Championship Game on July 1, 2023, right here at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton! Use the form below to enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Championship Game AND get qualified to win our VIP Championship Prize Pack including: 4 club seats to the game that includes food, drinks, beer/wine and on field access during warmups for 20 minutes!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction