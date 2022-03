The annual Home & Pet Expo brings together home improvement companies with local pet related businesses because “Pets Make Our House a Home” This pet -friendly event will have pet adoptions, a chance to win $500 to use with the vendor of your choice, door prizes, and more. This is a mainly indoor event with some vendors outside weather permitting. Get your tickets at homeandpetexpo.com!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction