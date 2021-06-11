Dave Mortach to sponsor John Rich in concert with guest appearances by Travis Mills & Bernie Kosar

Dave Mortach, founder of Mortach Financial, together with his wife Sophie Mortach will sponsor a live event featuring country music phenomenon John Rich with special guest appearance by U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Travis Mills, and former Browns Quarterback, Bernie Kosar.

Concert to be held at the Lorain Palace Theater in Lorain, Ohio, on Wednesday,

November 10th at 7 pm. All proceeds will be donated to The Travis Mills Foundation.

Meet and greets available.

Pre-Sale tickets available to FOX 8 viewers

June 22nd – 23rd. Use promo code: FOX8 at checkout

John Rich is a multi-platinum hit generator and music industry leader whose ability to

capture the American zeitgeist in song has made him one of the most prolific entertainer

in the music business today. In 2011, Rich impressed Donald Trump and American

TV audiences, winning NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice and raising $1.5 million for St.

Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A three-time ASCAP Songwriter of the Year, Rich has

notched over 14 Top Ten hits for artists such as Faith Hill, Taylor Swift, and the country

music duo Big & Rich, for which he is the co-lead vocalist. As the grandson of a WWII vet,

Rich also champions the men and women who serve our country.

As founder of the non-profit Travis Mills Foundation, Staff Sergeant Travis Mills is one

of only five quadruple amputees to make it back from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq

alive. He lost portions of both arms and legs but did not lose his incredible will to live.

In addition to supporting re-calibrated veterans and their families, he gives motivational

speeches to audiences nationwide, reminding them to, “Never quit, never give up.”

Bernard Joseph “Bernie” Kosar is a former quarterback who led the University of Miami

to a Championship in 1983. He went on to play in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, the

Dallas Cowboys, and the Miami Dolphins.

Don’t miss your chance to see three of America’s biggest legends on stage for one night

only. Join us for an evening of live music, motivation, and straight-shooting perspective

while also supporting the men and women who keep us safe.

“We sleep soundly in our beds because rough men stand ready in the night to visit

violence on those who would do us harm.” ~ Travis Mills, Tough as They Come.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Since 2019, Mortach Financial has raised over $1.6 million for the Travis Mills Foundation

by matching dollar-for-dollar contributions up to $500,000 from donors everywhere. As

a retirement planning specialist and host of the Retirement Wealth Planning radio show,

Dave has dedicated his career to helping the men and women in and around Cleveland,

Ohio to keep their hard-earned money safe.