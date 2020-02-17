Chocolate Fest Cleveland 2020

Join us: March 14, 2020 | 5pm to 9pm

Lago Custom Events | 1091 W. 10th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44113

The 3rd Annual Chocolate Fest Cleveland. An event for everyone. Come to the biggest Chocolate event of the year. There will be chocolate vendors throughout providing samples of all their goodies, wine & chocolate pairing classes, truffle making classes, chocolate martini bar, craft beer, wine and food.

WINE PAIRINGS & EDUCATIONAL CLASSES

This year, we’ve added a bunch of new mini events that you can sign up for. There is a wine/chocolate pairing class, truffle making class, the healthy side of chocolate class and more. You can add any of these classes to your shopping cart after you’ve selected which general admission ticket you’d like. These classes will be posted soon.

BARS & FOOD

There will be a full cash bar that includes our chocolate martini bar, other speciality cocktails, craft beer and wine. Prices range from $6 to $8 a drink. You can also buy a general admission ticket that includes two drink tickets. These drink tickets are discounted to $5 each so you save money buying the drink tickets in advance. Our staff will be walking around with pizza slices and other snacks which is included in your ticket purchase.

Ticket Cost Options

GENERAL ADMISSION (No Alcohol)

—Includes entrance, 14 sample tickets, souvenir bag and pizza & snacks

$25 Early Bird Rate (First 100)

$30 Regular Rate (Through March 8)

$35 Late Registration (March 9 to March 13)

$40 Day Of / Door Sales (March 14)

GENERAL ADMISSION (ALCOHOL INCLUDED)

—Includes entrance, 14 sample tickets, 2 ALCOHOL drink tickets, souvenir bag and pizza & snacks

$35 Early Bird Rate (First 100)

$40 Regular Rate (Through March 8)

$45 Late Registration (March 9 to March 13)

$50 Day Of / Door Sales (March 14)

When you check in, you’ll receive a souvenir bag so as you shop for goodies, you have a place to keep them. All the chocolate samples from our vendors are included in your ticket price and so is all the food which includes pizza and other finger foods.

