At Chick-fil-A®, we’re grateful for charities and individuals who do their part in making the world a wonderful place, today and every day. To show our appreciation, we’re gifting a deserving charity or individual a $250 catering gift card.

Do you know someone who deserves this tasty gift? Simply fill out the nomination form below to get started! The nomination period runs from 1/27/22-2/5/22 winners will be featured on Fox 8!