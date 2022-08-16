The Chick-fil-A Football Rivalry Food Drive encourages students to bring in non-perishable foods to their school for a chance to win! In the week leading up to a large rivalry game, Fox 8 will announce the rivalry teams participating in the food drive and they will have until 2PM that Friday to collect as much food as possible!

Friday afternoon, the food will be weighed and the school who collected the most food by the weight will be named the Football Rivalry Food Drive Winner for the “Game of the Week!”

Week One (1) Match-Up: Canton Central Catholic High School vs. Perry High School

Friday Night Touchdown – Week Winner Week 1 (August 19, 2022) TBD Week 2 (August 26, 2022) TBD Week 3 (September 2, 2022) TBD Week 4 (September 9, 2022) TBD Week 5 (September 16, 2022) TBD Week 6 (September 23, 2022) TBD Week 7 (September 30, 2022) TBD Week 8 (October 7, 2022) TBD Week 9 (October 14, 2022) TBD Week 10 (October 21, 2022) TBD Week 11 (October 28, 2022) TBD Week 12 (November 4, 2022) TBD