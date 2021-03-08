Check out The Home & Pet Expo!

When: Saturday, April 10, 2021

Where: Market Square – Crocker Park

Tickets are FREE but LIMITED. So Reserve yours today!

This exciting expo at an all new venue offers a full day of fun showcasing amazing local home improvement companies plus the latest and greatest products and services available for all types of pets including dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles, small animals and horses.

At this pet-friendly event you can enjoy the following:

Pet Adoptions , add a new four-legged friend to your family!

, add a new four-legged friend to your family! Demonstartations , from dog obedience to home repairs, you never know what kinds of demonstrations you’ll find at the expo!

, from dog obedience to home repairs, you never know what kinds of demonstrations you’ll find at the expo! Samples , Who doesn’t love FREE? Grab your bag and come see all our exhibitors have to offer!

, Who doesn’t love FREE? Grab your bag and come see all our exhibitors have to offer! Cash and Carry Shopping , Need a new bandana for your doggy? Catnip toys for your fancy feline? Come shop the day away!

, Need a new bandana for your doggy? Catnip toys for your fancy feline? Come shop the day away! And much more!

Event page on Facebook