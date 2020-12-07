Call for entries: Nominate a remarkable woman in your life

In honor of International Women’s Month in March, FOX 8 wants to recognize ‘remarkable women’ making a difference.

( Watch our interview with last year’s winner in the video above. Note this was pre-panademic- which is why our anchors were not wearing masks or social distancing in the studio)



Let us know about the women you know who lead, inspire and boost others up in their community.

In March, we will highlight four local women to be considered for Nexstar’s Nationwide 2021 ‘Woman of The Year Award.’



To nominate a woman in your life, follow the instructions below.

Last year, we received more than 200 entries about women doing incredible things here in Northeast Ohio. Our winner was Traci Peltz. See her story and the other three finalists below.

Remarkable Woman Winner 2020

Finalist’s Hometown: Northeast Ohio

Traci Peltz turned her own cancer diagnosis into a way to help thousands of others facing the same thing.. Read More… Finalist

Finalist’s Hometown: Northeast Ohio

DeJuana Burroughs was nominated for opening up her home to those less fortunate and offering them assistance. Read More… Finalist

Finalist’s Hometown: Northeast Ohio

As many of you know, Renee Jones runs an Empowerment Center bearing her name in Cleveland.. Read More… Finalist

Finalist’s Hometown: Northeast Ohio

Katie Mang is a woman who truly juggles it all. A husband, a child, a household and a full-time job, all while providing support and hope to countless families all over Northeast Ohio.. Read More…