Bunker Hill Golf Course invites you to attend a morning or ultimate indoor golf on Thursday, October 19 from 9:30am-12:30pm. This FREE event includes playing the best courses on the Full Swing Golf Simulators, pro tips from The Greg Jones Golf Academy, games with Showdown Golf, raffles and swag from Bridgestone Golf and apps and soft drinks! New Day Cleveland will be there LIVE to capture all of the fun! Men and women of all ages are welcome, bring a friend and register here!

