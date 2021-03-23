Bob Evans Gift Card Giveaway

Less cooking means more memories. Leave Easter dinner to Bob Evans this year!

New Day Cleveland wants to treat your family to a delicious Bob Evans Farmhouse Feast®. Click here to enter for a chance to win a $150 gift card from our friends at Bob Evans. Please note that Easter dinner must be ordered by April 1st, so enter for your chance to win today!

FARMHOUSE FEAST® FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What comes with a Farmhouse Feast®?

Everything! You not only get our signature slow-roasted turkey, but also your choice of farmhouse sides like mashed potatoes or mac & cheese, a loaf of freshly-baked bread, whole pies and freshly-baked rolls. Our Premium Farmhouse Feast® also includes hickory-smoked ham.

Is the Farmhouse Feast® available for delivery or takeout?

We want to take the stress out of your holiday meals, so you can place your Farmhouse Feast order online or on our Bob Evans App for either delivery, takeout or curbside pickup. Our Farmhouse Feast will be available again for Easter dinners to go in 2021.

How do I prepare my Farmhouse Feast®?

Each Farmhouse Feast® is packed cold, so you’ll need to give yourself a few hours prior to serving to heat your meal. Thankfully, we have instructions for how to heat and time out your Feast for your holiday celebration on The Farm Post.