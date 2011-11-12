Got a question? Need an answer? Check out this list of the most frequently-asked questions here at Fox 8 News.

Q. Who do I contact about Closed Captioning?

Phone: (216) 432-4040

Email: captioning.inquiry@fox8.com

We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or 1 business day.

Written closed captioning complaints should be directed to the following:

Suzy Gigante

Executive Assistant

WJW-FOX8

5800 South Marginal Road

Cleveland, OH 44103

Phone: (216) 432-4040

Email: captioning.complaint@fox8.com

Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend you first submit an inquiry. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.

Q: How can I get a copy of a news story?

A: We do not sell or make copies of news stories. If you’d like to purchase a copy of a recent news story seen on FOX 8 News, call North Coast News Clips at (440) 974-6183. For more information check out their website by clicking here.



Q: How do I contact a Fox 8 News Reporter about a news story or a tip?

A: If you have a tip or possible story for us to look into, you can contact us two ways:

Newsroom: (216) 432-4240

E-mail: Send Us Your News Tip

Q: Who do I contact about getting my school or daycare added to Fox 8’s closing list?

A: For more information on our school closing policy or if there is an issue with your school closing ID, please

Click here to Contact Us

Q: Help! My TV has suddenly begun speaking in Spanish. How do I fix it?

A: If you are hearing programs in Spanish, but want to hear them in English, you need to change the SAP option on your TV. (SAP stands for secondary audio program.) Most stereo televisions and VCRs manufactured after 1994 have SAP options. Even if you have a newer model TV, SAP will not be available if your set has mono sound. Every set is different. Some have a button on the front or back of the set itself that turns the SAP on and off. For most sets, SAP is controlled through a menu using the remote control. Consult your user’s manual for secondary audio programming directions.

**Before trying to change the SAP, be sure you’re controlling your TV set with the remote and not the VCR. Some remote controllers have a button on them labeled “MTS”, “SAP”, or “Audio Select”. Try pressing this button in succession to cycle through the various audio modes. If there is no button on the remote control, press the “MENU” button to bring up your television’s on-screen menu and look for options like “Setup”, “Audio Setup”, or “Audio” to find the selections available for MTS, or SAP.**