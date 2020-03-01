Northeast Ohio’s own East Coast Custard reopens all locations for 2020 season

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — One of Northeast Ohio’s favorite frozen dessert restaurants has officially reopened for the 2020 season.

East Coast Original Frozen Custard is now operating its Parma Heights and Fairview Park locations, as of Sunday.

This comes after the restaurant’s Lyndhurst, Painesville Township and Mentor locations already had their seasonal openings.

The Parma Heights store enters its 35th year of operation. Fairview Park is in its 25th.

East Coast’s custard was inspired by the custard that was first invented in 1919 at Coney Island in New York. The restaurant’s founders wanted to bring that extra smooth and creamy taste right here to Northeast Ohio.

So, they opened their first custard location in Parma Heights and as their product grew in popularity they began to open more locations.

East Coast prides itself in having been Cleveland’s favorite frozen dessert since 1985.

