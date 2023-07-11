***Warning: The details in this story are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.***

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Lorain County mother said her daughter nearly died attempting to repeat a dangerous social media challenge.

“Me and my husband were already in bed and all I heard was like a ‘pop’ sound and I kind of jumped up out of bed,” said Jennifer Webb. “Like, ‘what in the world was that?’ I ran down the hallway and when I got halfway down the hallway, my daughter had come out of her bedroom and literally from the waist up, she was on fire.”

Webb said the terrifying incident happened in late May around 11:30 p.m. at their Sheffield Township home.

“My husband’s got third-degree burns on his hands from putting her out,” said Webb.

Abigail, 11, and a friend, her mother said, tried to participate in a video challenge she said she watched on TikTok, showing people setting themselves or objects on fire and then quickly putting it out without injury.

“You take like some kind of accelerant, like rubbing alcohol or nail polish remover and you’re supposed to place it in your hand or on your arm… and then you light it on fire and it makes the illusion that your arm is on fire,” said Webb.

“Instead of putting it on their skin or themselves, they put it on the desk in my daughter’s room and when my daughter went to go blow it out, she put the rubbing alcohol bottle next to it and the bottle exploded in her face,” she added.

When first responders arrived at the family home, they had a chilling message.

“Recommended that I start planning her funeral,” said Webb. “They did not think that she was going to survive this at all because of how severe the burns were from her waist up.”

Webb said 31% of her daughter’s body is covered in severe burns and she remains hospitalized. Although she is recovering physically, Webb cautions the mental trauma sustained will take a lifetime to overcome.

“Recovery is kind of a difficult word,” said Webb. “Is she healing from this? Yes. She’s doing a whole lot better today but is she ever going to be fully recovered from this? Probably not.”

Webb said social media sites should have a better handle on dangerous content and wants children to understand social media challenges can have lifelong consequences.

FOX 8 reached out to TikTok for a statement. A company spokesperson questioned the existence of the challenge video on the platform and asked for “evidence” before declining additional comment on its policy on screening content that can be considered unsafe.

“I wouldn’t say that we got lucky, but we did get lucky,” said Webb. “She wasn’t supposed to survive this and she did.”

The Webb family established a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.