How is your family social distancing? Share your stories with us!

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Social distancing is hard, especially on families and kids. So, many Northeast Ohioans are finding ways to maintain that sense of community while remaining a safe distance from their neighbors.

In Broadview Heights, multiple families in one neighborhood stood outside together to recite the pledge of allegiance. **See video above**

A local school community is engaging with students through a series of online contests and challenges.

One family who was unable to visit their grandmother in her nursing home stood outside her window holding signs to say hello and express their love.

How are you social distancing with your family? Entertaining the kids? Celebrating important occasions like birthdays or anniversaries?

Share your social distancing photos, videos and stories with us by emailing tips@fox8.com.