Explore 80 exotic, classic cars Sunday at Crocker Park’s ‘Cars in the Park’ event

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Take a trip back in time and explore some classic cars at Crocker Park this Sunday.

Crocker Park has partnered with Mercedes Benz of North Olmsted to bring “Cars in the Park” to the Westlake community.

Northeast Ohioans can view 80 exotic and rare automobiles including models of Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, and more until 4 p.m. at Crocker Park.

“Cars in the Park” is free to attend. Proceeds from the event will go to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge.

Attendees will be able to view and take photos of the displayed vehicles however for safety and sanitization standards, no one will be allowed inside the vehicles.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy live music performed by Mike Petrone. Several restaurants will also be open for dining.

To prepare for adequate social distancing for the event, RSVPs are encouraged. Click here to RSVP online.

