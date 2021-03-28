Dog-lovers and their pups visit Crocker Park for day of Easter-themed fun

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Crocker Park is hosting pups Sunday afternoon.

In partnership with Dog Life in CLE, Crocker Park has planned a whole day of Easter-themed fun for Northeast Ohioans and their four-legged friends.

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Market Square, Dog Life In CLE will welcome dogs of all types and their owners for a fun and festive afternoon.

Inside the square dog lovers can find several local pet vendors showcasing their products and services. Event organizers say vendors include Chewlinka Gear, Friends of City Dogs Cleveland, GL Probiotics, and more.

There will also be a spring themed photo booth provided by Robyn White Photography.

Additionally, take home Dog Easter Egg Hunt kits will be sold at the event. Dog Life in CLE is offering take-home kits this year insteas of hosting the hunt outside.

The kits will range in price from $10 to $25. Owners can “build their own” kit by choosing the number of eggs and brand of treats.

“This annual event is always such a fun one to host, and we are so thrilled to have it back this year as we celebrate Easter & Spring,” Stacie Schmidt, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Stark Enterprises, said in a press release. “We invite all your four-legged friends to come out and have some socially distant fun visiting local dog vendors, the Spring photo booth and grabbing your Easter egg hunt kits while supporting a wonderful local organization, City Dogs. After the event, stay awhile and enjoy our 20 shops at Crocker Park that are pet-friendly!”

The entire event will be socially distanced. Masks are required.

While admission is free, profits from the Dog Easter Egg Hunt kits and 50% of the photo booth proceeds will be donated to City Dogs, a program whose mission is to provide animals taken in by Cleveland Animal Care and Control with medical care and enrichment during their time at the kennel, preparing them for adoption.