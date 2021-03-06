Community celebrates Parma centenarian with parade, socially distant birthday party

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Community members are helping a woman celebrate a very special birthday Saturday afternoon.

Evelyn Morrison, of Parma, is officially a centenarian.

In honor of her 100th birthday, her loved ones planned a parade and socially distant party.

Participants met in the parking lot of Parma Community High School to decorate their cars with signs, balloons, and streamers.

They will parade around the block and end the festivities by singing “Happy Birthday” to Evelyn and enjoying some cake.