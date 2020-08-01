Clevelanders invited to participate in socially distant yoga class on the Rock Hall plaza

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is inviting community members to participate in a socially distant yoga event.

The Rock Hall and Inner Bliss Yoga Studios have teamed up to bring a high energy yoga class for all experience levels to the museum’s plaza.

Yoga will take place on Tuesdays August 4 and 11 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Participants can arrive as early as 5 p.m.

Bar trucks will be open after class for a post-practice happy hour.

The class costs $15. Pre-registration is required. Online registration closes at 4 p.m. on the day of the event.

Attendees are required to place their yoga mats six feet apart. Face coverings are required for entry but may be removed on your mat during practice and placed back on afterwards.

