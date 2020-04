AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Avon High School is honoring its senior class even while they’re learning remotely.

The high school reached out to the Class of 2020 and their families, asking them to “show their Eagle pride” by creating a memory door at their homes.

Families are encouraged to decorate their doors using photos, shirts, varsity letters and other high school memorabilia.

Avon families are also encouraged to post photos of their doors on social media and tag @SupportAvonSch.

Avon High School senior twin sisters, Sophia and Sam Spinale. (Photo credit: Lisa Spinale via Avon Local Schools)

Avon High School senior Jenna Maruskin (Photo credit: Jenna Maruskin via Avon Local Schools)