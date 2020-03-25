Wooster Police K9 Officer Haro spreads cheer at local nursing home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) -- A furry member of the Wooster Police Department visited residents at a local nursing home Tuesday to show off his skills and cheer them up a bit.

Patrolman Matt Cruise, communications officer for the department, said K9 Officer Haro and his handler, Patrolman Josh Timko, headed to Danbury Senior Living, where residents watched from their windows.

Haro did some demonstrations, and played a little for them, too.

"Just trying to spread a little cheer in these crazy times," Cruise said.

