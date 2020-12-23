Woman makes gift bags to help cheer up local nursing home residents

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — In today’s edition of Cleveland’s Own Helping Cleveland’s Own, one woman’s dream of warming the hearts of those in nursing homes came to fruition.

Devone Lansing of Painesville was unable to visit her grandmother in North Carolina this year. So to honor her grandmother, Lansing decided to make treat bags for the elderly.

After sharing her goal online, donations poured in from friends, community members and local businesses.



Each gift bag contained a handmade card, hygiene items and more. Thanks to donations and the help of her family, Lansing packed 75 gift bags.

The gift bags were delivered to three different nursing homes.

Find out more in the video above.

