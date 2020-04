Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) -- A wonderful example of Cleveland's Own helping Cleveland's Own in Northeast Ohio and spreading some cheer!

Patrolman John Ruggeri is playing his guitar for the residents at Westview Healthy nursing home in Wooster Friday morning.

Patrolman Ruggeri also plays in a band. Some of the residents are outside, practicing social distancing, as they watch him.

There have been such wonderful stories of Cleveland's Own helping Cleveland's Own all over our area. Read more, here.