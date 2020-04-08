WATCH: Cleveland teachers lip-sync “Umbrella” to spread cheer

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Some local high school teachers are going the extra mile to cheer up students while they’re away from school.

Faculty and staff at Saint Martin De Porres High School in Cleveland collaborated on a virtual lip-sync performance to the song “Umbrella” by Rihanna.

Staff says because the family-oriented community at the school is so important to students, they wanted to do what they could to spread love and joy to those who feel isolated and lonely.

Another great way Cleveland’s Own is Helping Cleveland’s Own.