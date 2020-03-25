VIDEO: Boy with chronic condition misses out on 18th birthday cruise — so his family planned a surprise parade!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) -- When Charlie Glazer turned 18, his family and friends wanted a celebration of a lifetime.

So they planned an eight-day cruise with 35 people to Grand Turk.

"He loves cruising," said his mom, Tara Glazer. "We wanted him to have a great 18th birthday. He's pretty limited in what he can do, so we figured it was a good idea."

But when the coronavirus news hit, they had to cancel.

Charlie has Duchene muscular dystrophy, a chronic illness he was diagnosed with when he was just a couple of months old.

But while the cruise was canceled, his giant birthday celebration was not. His aunt and uncle planned a surprise parade through their neighborhood for the big day on March 23.

And it was all caught on video. He and his sister, Mackenzie, 7, anxiously waited in their driveway, as they heard a very loud "happy birthday" song followed by tons of honking cars and a police cruiser with flashing lights.

Many of the people who were to go on the cruise were involved, along with several others from the neighborhood, said his mom.

"There were so many people who just wanted to come and celebrate with him," said Tara Glazer. "I'm just so happy they did that -- it really helped him get through what was supposed to be a great birthday."

Check it all out in the video at the top of this page.

