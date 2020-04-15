UH ER nurse leaves hospital to applause after surviving coronavirus

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – There was a sweet send-off at University Hospitals Portage for an Emergency Room nurse who contracted coronavirus.

Travis had been hospitalized at the very place he works and was placed on a ventilator.

He was treated for a week and got to go home Tuesday.

His coworkers gave him a special going away with loads of applause and signs.

His wife tells FOX 8, “These people were family to both of us while I couldn’t be by his side. These are our frontline heroes.”

We’re wishing Travis a continued recovery at home.