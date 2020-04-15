1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines April 15, 2020 Cleveland Rocks From Our Living Rooms: Musical artists to perform on FOX 8 to help COVID-19 response
Watch Now
New Day Cleveland

UH ER nurse leaves hospital to applause after surviving coronavirus

Cleveland's Own helping Cleveland's Own

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – There was a sweet send-off at University Hospitals Portage for an Emergency Room nurse who contracted coronavirus.

Travis had been hospitalized at the very place he works and was placed on a ventilator.

He was treated for a week and got to go home Tuesday.

His coworkers gave him a special going away with loads of applause and signs.

His wife tells FOX 8, “These people were family to both of us while I couldn’t be by his side. These are our frontline heroes.”

We’re wishing Travis a continued recovery at home.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 weather app