Tracy McCool takes you inside her work from home environment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Has working from home been a bit of an adjustment for your family? Well, you’re not alone.

Our own Tracy McCool has been working from home for the past few weeks. Like many of you, she is adjusting to the whole family being around 24/7.

She offers an update on her husband’s battle with cancer, trying to do FOX 8 Facebook lives with two middle schoolers and a dog in the home, and talks about spending quality time as a family.

Watch the video above for an inside look at Tracy McCool’s work from home environment.

