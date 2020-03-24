‘TP’ed, egged and ding-dong ditched!’: Navarre kids devise inspirational plot to spread joy to neighbors

NAVARRE, Ohio (WJW) — A Navarre family looking for a way to spread some joy while everyone is stuck at home came up with the best way to so.

Kaidyn, 12; Kierstin, 12; and Phoenix, 9, “toilet papered” and “egged” all the homes in the neighborhood. It wasn’t a messy affair, however.

The three wrote words of encouragement and placed them in egg cartons, and wrapped rolls of toilet paper in glitter tissue paper, and surprised everyone with a package.

Their mom, Corinne Marie, said they just wanted a way to make everyone feel better during a time of such uncertainty.

“We know everyone is feeling all types of ways through this right now, and we just wanted to share some joy and remind people to smile and still count their blessings, especially the small ones,” she said.

She said the kids put a lot of thought into their messages for the cartons and really just hoped to make people happy.

“Delivering them brought them the biggest enjoyment and laughs, though,” she said.

She said she waited to share photos and videos of the ‘eggings’ until the neighbors all found their packages.

They were appreciative and loved it,” she said. “It made their day and definitely made them smile. One even said she couldn’t believe she was ‘tp’ed, egged and ding dong ditched’ all in one day.”