Teacher organizes parade to welcome home student from hospital who is battling leukemia

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) — A first grade teacher from the Willoughby-Eastlake City School District is going the extra mile outside the classroom.

Lindsey Sens from Royalview Elementary School arranged a parade for one of her students, Maja Murphy. She is battling leukemia and spent the last few months in the hospital where she received a bone marrow transplant.

To welcome her back home, Sens rallied together her first grade class, their families and fellow teachers. Together, they drove by her house with signs, waving and cheering.

“She is an amazing and caring teacher who deserves recognition for how much she genuinely cares about her students,” said Samantha Flick, one of the parents. “In these times, it’s nice to see our communities stand together and support each other.”











