Sweet video: North Royalton teacher mixes up virtual lesson plan — Pharrell Willams style!

Cleveland's Own helping Cleveland's Own

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- Tuesday morning, a teacher from St. Albert the Great School mixed things up a little bit for her students during their virtual lesson plan -- Pharrell Williams style.

Jessica Finn began her class by dancing to the song "Happy."

Local grandmother, Brenda Colosi, recorded the sweet moment. It shows her grandson, Logan, laughing at the dance.

The video ends with Mrs. Finn saying, "Good morning. I hope you are feeling happy on this Tuesday morning."

"Mrs. Finn is the most amazing teacher with her innovations during this COVID19 crisis," said Colosi. "She keeps the kids laughing and engaging in their work."

