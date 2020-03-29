Sweet surprise: Neighbors turn out to celebrate Wooster woman’s 90th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOSTER (WJW)- A Wooster woman was able to celebrate her special day despite her birthday party being canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Nina Benek celebrated her 90th birthday this weekend. Her family had planned a party to celebrate with people coming in from out of town, but had to cancel the gathering.

Her granddaughter, Coree Ullman, wasn't going to let the virus dampen her grandmother's big day.

She organized a surprise having Nina's neighbors come out and sing to her in the front yard.

We wish you a very Happy Birthday, Nina.

