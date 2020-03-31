Strongsville nursing facility sends caregivers home with essentials as thanks for taking care of residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) -- In light of the coronavirus outbreak, a Strongsville nursing facility is taking some extra special care of the employees who care for its residents every single day.

The staff at Kemper House cares for those with all stages and types of Alzheimer's disease, dementia and end of life and hospice care.

"With the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus virus, the staff works tirelessly round the clock to provide comfort, love, and security to the most vulnerable of people, our elderly Alzheimer’s residents," said a press release from the facility. "They are also working diligently to prevent an outbreak of the Covid19 virus. Nursing homes and assisted livings are emerging as the front lines in the fight against the Coronavirus."

The management team at Kemper House packed grocery bags full of paper towels, toilet paper, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer and other essentials along with a large bag of oranges for the staff to take home to their families.

They handed out the bags Friday, so the employees would have enough over the weekend.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our residents and of our staff," said Kristin West, Operations Director for Kemper House. “We are a team and we are in this together.”

