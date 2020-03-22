St. Ed’s maintains student-life community with online challenges, contests during remote instruction

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — St. Edward High School is maintaining student life experiences and engagement during this time of social isolation.

While school is not physically in session right now due to coronavirus concerns, the St. Ed’s School Culture Department is maintaining its sense of community in the online environment.

Staff and faculty members are offering students a sense of normalcy through challenges and contests.

For example, current and future students have been challenged to a game of HORSE, a basketball game where players take turns shooting from different parts of the court, on Twitter.

One teacher offered students comedic relief with an MTV-Cribs inspired tour of his home, where he is working from during the closure. **See video above**

The school will also be hosting video game tournaments, student-created challenges, film and literature reviews, and other fun activities while students continue with remote instruction.

“Part of our actions going forward are to communicate out to our students various tips, inspiration, motivation and fun things to do while learning remotely,” Dean of Student Life and Leadership Mr. Matt Wallenhorst said in a press release. “We want to show that we all can still be a community while practicing physical distancing. We are fully committed to showing that this is the ‘finest hour’ moment for our students, that we will maintain strong relationships and connections in spite of the challenges before us. Making sure our students have what they need and showing them that we are all here to love and support them is our biggest goal.”