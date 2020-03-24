‘Spread the joy’: Local florist sets up another beautiful display of flowers at Edgewater Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A local florist is spreading more joy with another beautiful display at Edgewater Beach.

The huge display of flowers by Andrew Thomas Design include a moving message: "Individually, we are one flower; together, we are a beautiful garden."

He said a lot of people have been reaching out to him on social media to share their gratitude and their personal stories.

He estimates there are about 5,000 stems between the bouquet and extra boxes he brought for people to take home.

Thomas said he hopes this brings happiness and hope to people.

The flowers in the huge bouquet are all ones that are donated and would have gone to events that have been canceled.

Wholesaler Mayesh didn't hesitate when they heard Thomas' idea to help out.

They were at the beach Monday night for several hours putting up the display.