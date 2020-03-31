‘So heartfelt, simple…’: High school student’s 16th birthday saved thanks to surprise parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) -- While she couldn't party with family and friends for her 16th birthday, a Kenston High School sophomore still got to celebrate.

Jaclyn Hummer woke up to several of her friends driving by her house, honking and playing the happy birthday song.

"I was feeling so bad we couldn't celebrate with family and friends, so I asked one of her friends if maybe they could drive by and honk in the morning and surprise her," said her mom, Colleen Hummer. "Her friend called some other girls that already had their license, and they all showed up at 11 a.m.! Jaclyn was so surprised and happy!"

Her friends even reached out and gave her birthday cards, and she opened them while they watched from their cars.

And on top of that, the small children from the Hummer's cul-de-sac made Jaclyn a poster and a cake, and held a 10-minute surprise party for her.

"They had a little table set up and yelled happy birthday," said Colleen Hummer. "We all kept our distance but it was simple and special."



Colleen Hummer said God is making her look at "simple and how much joy you can find."

"The 16th birthday my husband and I dreamed up in our heads when she little was not at all what God had planned for her 16th birthday," she said. "So heartfelt, simple and centered around love. At the end of the day it’s all about faith hope and love!"

