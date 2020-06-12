Sisters host cake-off to raise money for Rootstown animal shelter

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a cake challenge for a good cause.

Sisters are competing in a cake-off to raise money for Rose’s Rescue, an animal shelter in Rootstown.

Their mom and inspiration is the owner of JD’s Tiers of Joy. They often help her with the detailed cake work.

This is the second cake-off for the sisters, something they came up with to pass time during the coronavirus stay at home order.

Both cakes are being auctioned off. Bidding is open until tomorrow at 10 a.m.

You can vote for your favorite or bid by visiting JD’s Tiers of Joy on Facebook. Take a look at the cakes below:

