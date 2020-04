Floral crosses decorated local church steps including the gazebo in downtown Medina.

It is all thanks to Andrew Thomas Designs, a local florist, along with Petitti Garden Centers.

MEDINA (WJW)- Signs of hope and love are popping up all over Northeast Ohio.

Together they distributed over 500 lilies across the area.

