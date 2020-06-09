Shaker Heights JV hockey team participates in ‘Race for the Place’ in honor of coach with cancer

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — This past Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of “Race for the Place.”

Always held on National Cancer Survivors Day, the 5K and 1 mile race is an opportunity for the community to help support the work of the Gathering Place, which provides free programs and services to help individuals and families cope with the impact of cancer in their lives.

This year, nearly 1,800 people, and their pets, registered for the virtual race presented by University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center.

The event was a huge success and raised $344,000 toward the goal of $350,000.

One of the Race for the Place teams came together in support of Shaker Heights High School’s JV hockey coach, Rob Watson.

After their last game this past season, Coach Watson told his players he was diagnosed with cancer and invited the team on his journey.

In turn, his players put together a race team to honor and celebrate their coach.

Many of the players and families walked by his house to show their gratitude for all he has done to inspire young leaders.

“The Watson Warriors” raised more than $4,000 and had 46 team members, the most by a student-lead team.

Find more stories of Cleveland’s Own Helping Cleveland’s Own right here.