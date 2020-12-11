‘Santa Joe’ delights families from his Mentor driveway

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– In this Cleveland’s Own Helping Cleveland’s Own, one man is bringing the joy of Christmas one, “Ho, ho, ho” at a time.

His name is Joe Keller, but most people know him as Santa Joe.

Inspired by his father, who also played the role of Santa, Keller dresses up and stands at the end of his driveway in Mentor each weekend. Cars drive up to his home on Plains Road, where they are greeted with a jolly hello and a treat for kids.

One night, more than 100 cars lined up for a visit with Santa Joe. Those in the community have donated candy and toys for Keller to pass out to children.

“It’s just heartwarming, seeing the kids’ faces light up,” Keller said.

