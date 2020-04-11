Ravenna man creates make-shift food pantry to help his community during COVID-19 crisis





RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — Tom Haymaker, of Ravenna, who is having a rough time himself due to the coronavirus crisis, wanted a way to give back to others who are struggling.

In just a few days, he was able to collect enough donations of food and other essentials to help several families in his community.

“There are a lot of people out there in need,” he said. “I thought it was time for me to give back.”

Haymaker, who is filing for unemployment himself, asked for the donations last week. He was able to collect food, including hams, turkeys and over 100 canned goods. There was also baby food, toilet paper and more.

Haymaker set the items up in front of his parents’ home in Ravenna and was able to help feed four or five families who stopped by for help.

“The people who did stop were in tears,” he said. “With everything everyone is going through — I know it’s a struggle.”

He’s also made deliveries to several other families and made donations to Kent Social Services.

How are you seeing Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own in your community? Tell us by clicking here.