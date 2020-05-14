Medina teen, paralyzed by rare disorder, is riding a bike again

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) ⁠— A local teen, who suddenly became paralyzed the day after Christmas, is riding a bike again.

13-year-old Izzy Kirby rode a therapy bike down the sidewalk of her Medina neighborhood.

Her parents say hours of therapy and so many prayers from the community and their St. Francis Xavier parish family have made this day possible.

Kirby started to feel pain in her back and legs Christmas night. The next morning, she could not move her legs at all. She was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis, which is a rare but serious neurological condition. Kirby has been working so hard to reach this milestone.

