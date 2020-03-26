Old Brooklyn barbershop workers set up ‘kids wall’ for children stuck at home

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio — The staff at a barbershop in Old Brooklyn have banded together to help area kids during the ‘stay-at-home order.’

Marlon Brown, owner of Legoheadz Barber Saloon, said her staff has set up a small wall with bags of goodies for kids stuck at home. The bags contain essentials, snacks and books.

Brown said the employees pay for the bags out of their own pockets and with donations from the community.

“I am super proud of my staff,” she said. “Not one time have they complained about their situation. They simply rolled up their sleeves to help.”

